ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests 3 of an inter-provincial drug cartel

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Monday claimed to have seized huge quantity of drugs and arrested three drug peddlers from Korangi area.

According to a spokesman for ANF Sindh, the ANF Police Station Korangi intercepted a suspicious truck at Murtaza Chowrangi in Korangi Area and recovered 74 kg hashish and arrested three accused identified as Shabbir Ahmed, Hafeezullah and Ubaidullah.

The arrested smugglers were important members of an inter-provincial drug racket.

A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.