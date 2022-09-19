UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Huge Quantity Of Drugs, Arrests Four

Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2022 | 11:40 AM

ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests four

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Monday seized a huge quantity of drugs and arrested four drug peddlers from Korangi Road.

According to spokesman for ANF Sindh, about 252 kg hashish was recovered from hidden cavities of three vehicles and four drug peddlers were arrested.

A Case has been registered and further investigations are underway.

Related Topics

Sindh Drugs Vehicles Road Korangi From

Recent Stories

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

9 minutes ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 18th September 2022

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.