ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests four

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Monday seized a huge quantity of drugs and arrested four drug peddlers from Korangi Road.

According to spokesman for ANF Sindh, about 252 kg hashish was recovered from hidden cavities of three vehicles and four drug peddlers were arrested.

A Case has been registered and further investigations are underway.