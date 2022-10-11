ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests four

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force ANF (Sindh) Tuesday seized huge quantity of drugs and arrested four drug peddlers in separate actions.

According to spokesman for ANF Sindh, the ANF Police Station Hyderabad acting on a tip off at Tando Jam Mirpurkhas Road intercepted a suspicious vehicle and arrested two accused identified as Hazar Khan Brohi and Manzoor Ali after recovery of 22.

500 kg hashish from their possession.

The ANF Police Station Korangi intercepted a suspicious vehicle at Bilal Chowrangi Road, Korangi and recovered 5kg hashish concealed in the vehicle. Two accused identified as Abdul Shakoor and Akbar were also arrested.

Cases against all arrested had been registered and further investigations were underway.