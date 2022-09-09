ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests three from Karachi, Sukkur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Friday seized a huge quantity of drugs and arrested three drug peddlers from Karachi and Sukkur in separate actions.

According to spokesman of ANF Sindh on Friday, the ANF Police Station (PS) Sukkur acting on a tip off recovered 1.

050kg hashish and 7kg cannabis from a motorcyclist identified as Asadullah.

ANF Clifton PS intercepted a passenger bus coming from Quetta at Hub Road and recovered 1kg heroin and 2kg Ice.

Accused identified as Abdul Khaliq and Dur Muhammad members of an inter-provincial drug cartel were arrested.

The ANF Gulshan Iqbal PS during patrolling recovered 6kg hashish from two vacuum cleaners.

Cases were registered and further investigations were underway.