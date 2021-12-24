ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs, arrests two accused

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Friday seized huge quantity of drugs and arrested two drug peddlers in two separate actions conducted in the megalopolis

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh Friday seized huge quantity of drugs and arrested two drug peddlers in two separate actions conducted in the megalopolis.

According to spokesman for ANF Sindh, the ANF Gulshan Iqbal Police Station acting on a tip off recovered 335.

4 kg hashish from a vehicle at Gadap Northern Bypass and arrested two accused identified as Najeebullah and Muhammad Essa. Arrested both accused were the members of an inter-provincial drug cartel.

In another action, ANF Korangi PS intercepted a parcel, booked for Maldives, at a private courier service office and recovered 510 grams fine quality heroin concealed tactfully in ladies purse.

Cases have been registered and further investigations were underway.