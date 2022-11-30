UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Huge Quantity Of Drugs During Nationwide Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2022 | 01:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) has recovered a huge quantity of drugs during a nationwide crackdown against smugglers of contraband items.

The spokesman of ANF told on Wednesday that 20 capsules filled with heroin were recovered from the stomach of the suspect, who was going to Jeddah at Islamabad International Airport, while 986 grams of ice were also recovered from the trolley bag of the suspect who was going to Muscat. The ANF arrested the two drug peddlers in the strike.

It also seized about one kilogram and 400gm ice hidden in a kitchen cutting board a parcel booked for Canada at Attock Private Courier Office.

In another operation, the ANF, recovered over 69 kilograms of hashish and over 20 kilograms of opium from a pick-up vehicle near Sheikhupura toll plaza and arrested one drug pusher a resident of Peshawar.

A bid to smuggle over 10 kilograms of heroin into hidden compartments of the car to Punjab was failed by the ANF near Peshawar Ring Road. The two drug pushers were also arrested by the force in the operation.

The Force near Zero Line Checkpoint Torkham, has seized narcotics recovered from an Afghan citizen.

The ANF recovered over 6 kg of heroin from a parcel booked for London in a private courier office located in Shahrah Faisal Karachi. While operating in North Nazimabad Karachi, over 27 kilograms of hashish was recovered from a rickshaw and arrested the accused.

In a Joint operation of ANF and FC Balochistan, 1900 kilograms of opium and 220 kilograms of hashish were recovered from Nokundi Seyhan area.

Cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

