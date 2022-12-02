UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Huge Quantity Of Drugs During Nationwide Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published December 02, 2022 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) has recovered a huge quantity of drugs during a nationwide crackdown against smugglers of contraband items.

The spokesman of ANF told that the force has seized 45 capsules filled with ice from the stomach of the accused resident of Khyber who was going to Qatar from Islamabad International Airport.

In another operation, the force recovered over 34 kilograms of opium and over 8 kilograms of hashish from a car near the Peshawar Motorway Toll Plaza.

While operating in Multan, over 2-kilogram opium were recovered from the car and arrested an accused resident of Bahawalnagar.

Cases have been registered against the drug peddlers under the Anti-Narcotics Act.

