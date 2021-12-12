ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs during operation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Sunday carried out massive operation against drug pusher and recovered 340 kg of heroin and 505 kg of morphine from Quetta.

According to ANF, the operation was conducted in Pishin district. The value of seized drugs is said to be 92.8 million US Dollar internationally.

ANF confiscated the drugs while further investigation was in progress.