ANF seizes huge quantity of drugs in operation at Shahra-e-Faisal

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Thursday claimed to have seized huge quantity of narcotics in an operation conducted on Shahra e Faisal and arrested two members of an inter provincial drug racket

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Thursday claimed to have seized huge quantity of narcotics in an operation conducted on Shahra e Faisal and arrested two members of an inter provincial drug racket.

According to spokesman for ANF Sindh, the ANF Police Station Korangi on a tip off intercepted a suspicious vehicle at Shahra e Faisal and recovered 158.400 kgs hashish from the vehicle and arrested two accused identified as Suleman Ahmed and Naimatullah.

Case had been registered and further investigations were underway.