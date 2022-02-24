UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Huge Quantity Of Drugs In Operation At Shahra-e-Faisal

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2022 | 04:27 PM

The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Thursday claimed to have seized huge quantity of narcotics in an operation conducted on Shahra e Faisal and arrested two members of an inter provincial drug racket

According to spokesman for ANF Sindh, the ANF Police Station Korangi on a tip off intercepted a suspicious vehicle at Shahra e Faisal and recovered 158.400 kgs hashish from the vehicle and arrested two accused identified as Suleman Ahmed and Naimatullah.

Case had been registered and further investigations were underway.

