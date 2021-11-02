ANF seizes ice drug, cocaine arrests Nigerian national

The Anti-Narcotics Force here on Tuesday sized 120 grams of ice drug and cocaine hidden in packing material and arrested a Nigerian national

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force here on Tuesday sized 120 grams of ice drug and cocaine hidden in packing material and arrested a Nigerian national.

According to an ANF spokesman, the force conducted an intelligence-led operation in the G-10 sector of the Federal capital during an ongoing operation against smugglers and peddlers and arrested a Nigerian citizen, Fatai Mosunmula son of Olajide.

A criminal case has been registered against the culprit under the CNS Act 1997 at the concerned ANF police station, while the investigation is underway.