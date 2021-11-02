UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Ice Drug, Cocaine Arrests Nigerian National

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 01:39 PM

ANF seizes ice drug, cocaine arrests Nigerian national

The Anti-Narcotics Force here on Tuesday sized 120 grams of ice drug and cocaine hidden in packing material and arrested a Nigerian national

ISLAMABAD, Nov 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :The Anti-Narcotics Force here on Tuesday sized 120 grams of ice drug and cocaine hidden in packing material and arrested a Nigerian national.

According to an ANF spokesman, the force conducted an intelligence-led operation in the G-10 sector of the Federal capital during an ongoing operation against smugglers and peddlers and arrested a Nigerian citizen, Fatai Mosunmula son of Olajide.

A criminal case has been registered against the culprit under the CNS Act 1997 at the concerned ANF police station, while the investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Police Station Criminals

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan, Namibia will lock ho ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan, Namibia will lock horn today

4 minutes ago
 Relatives desperate for news after Lagos building ..

Relatives desperate for news after Lagos building collapse

7 minutes ago
 Q1 FY 2021-22: Govt. releases Rs1,624.770 million ..

Q1 FY 2021-22: Govt. releases Rs1,624.770 million for 13 petroleum sector projec ..

7 minutes ago
 Punjab govt to release 860 TLP workers today

Punjab govt to release 860 TLP workers today

20 minutes ago
 COVAX-19 Developer Faces Sack for Refusing to Rece ..

COVAX-19 Developer Faces Sack for Refusing to Receive Vaccines Other Than Jab He ..

10 minutes ago
 ANF rehabilitation centers treat 13,200 drug addic ..

ANF rehabilitation centers treat 13,200 drug addicts

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.