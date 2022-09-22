UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Ice From Parcel Booked For Abroad

Faizan Hashmi Published September 22, 2022 | 12:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh on Thursday seized ice from a courier parcel booked for abroad.

According to spokesperson for ANF Sindh, a team of ANF raided a courier service office located at Shahra-e-Faisal and intercepted a parcel booked for Australia.

During checking of the said parcel, ice was recovered tactfully absorbed in ladies and children clothes.

The parcel was booked by a resident of Chaman for Australia. A case against the accused has been registered and further investigations initiated.

