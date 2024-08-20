ANF seizes over 10 kg drugs; arrests a drug dealer

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting an operation in Sialkot managed to recover over 10 kg drugs, weapons and arrested a drug dealer, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in a joint operation conducted in Tehsil Daska, Sialkot by ANF and Punjab Police, 10.2 kg drugs, two motorcycles and weapons were recovered.

The accused who tried to escape during the operation opened fire on the ANF team with AK-47 and 30 bore pistol. However, the ANF team managed to arrest the drug dealer.

This is a major achievement of the ANF team in the fight against drug trafficking, ANF spokesman said.