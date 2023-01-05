UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 10 Kg Heroin, 39 Kg Opium Poppy

Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2023 | 01:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting three counter-narcotics operations seized over 10 kg heroin, 39 kg opium poppy besides netting three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed in an operation near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, ANF recovered 1.5 kg heroin from secret cavities of a car and held two accused.

In second operation, ANF raided near Jhelum G.T.Road area and recovered 39 kg opium poppy from the possession of an accused resident of Jhelum.

In third operation, ANF recovered 438 grams heroin which was tactfully concealed in ladies suits being sent to London through International Courier Office Kamra.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.



