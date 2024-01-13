ANF seizes over 100 kg drugs in eight operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized over 100 kg drugs in eight operations and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Saturday.

He said that 350 grams hashish was recovered from the possession of a Dubai-bound passenger scheduled to leave by Flight No. PA-100 at Jinnah Airport.

In the second operation, 320 grams heroin was recovered from a parcel being sent to the United Kingdom at General Post Office (GPO) Lahore, and 200 grams weed from a California-bound parcel at a courier office in Rawalpindi.

About 72 kg hashish was recovered near Chenab Toll Plaza G.

T Road Gujarat while an accused was also arrested.

In fifth operation, 13.2 kg hashish and 1.2 kg opium were recovered from Sialkot, Sambrayal and two accused were arrested.

Likewise, 6.9 kg hashish and 20 grams ice were recovered near Jhelum and an accused was arrested while 3.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused netted in Balochistan.

In the eighth operation, 2.3 kg ice drug was recovered from Zakhakhel area of Khyber.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act had been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations were under process, the spokesman said.