ANF Seizes Over 100 Kg Drugs In Five Operations
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 12:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting five operations across the country managed to recover over 100 kg drugs worth over Rs 10 million and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed that in an operation, 50 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle intercepted on Kali Umar Road in Quetta and an accused was arrested.
12 kg opium and 18 kg hashish were recovered from a vehicle on M-2 Lahore and four accused were arrested during the operation.
9.6 kg hashish was recovered from a vehicle checked at T-Chowk in Islamabad.
The spokesman further informed that 9.6 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of two suspects arrested near Faizabad in Islamabad.
In fifth operation, 964 grams ice was recovered from a parcel booked for Qatar at a courier office in Rawalpindi.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
