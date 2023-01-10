UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 1011 Kg Drugs Worth US$18.42m

Faizan Hashmi Published January 10, 2023 | 06:31 PM

ANF seizes over 1011 kg drugs worth US$18.42m

:Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1011.977 kg drug, 15 bottles of alcohol and 122 canes of beer worth US$18.42 million internationally, arrested 26 accused including a woman and an Afghan national, impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 23 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country during last week

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1011.977 kg drug, 15 bottles of alcohol and 122 canes of beer worth US$18.42 million internationally, arrested 26 accused including a woman and an Afghan national, impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 23 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 14.896 kg heroin, 831.726 kg hashish, 11.155 kg methamphetamine (ice), 115.200 kg opium, 39 kg poppy straw, 15 bottles alcohol and 122 canes beer.

He informed that ANF Balochistan recovered 307 kg of drugs in two operations while arresting three persons including an Afghan national involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 306 kg hashish and one kg methamphetamine (ice).

ANF Punjab recovered 85.7 kg of drugs in three operations while arresting five persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded a vehicle.

The seized drugs comprised 26.7 kg opium, 2.9 kg heroin and 56.4 kg hashish.

ANF KPK recovered 4.8 kg of methamphetamine (ice) in two operations and arrested two persons involved in drugs smuggling.

ANF Sindh recovered 162.31 kg of drugs, 15 bottles of alcohol and 122 canes of beer in four operations and arrested three accused including a woman involved in smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 9.6 kg opium, 0.150 kg heroin, 150 kg hashish and 2.560 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 452.167 kg drugs in 12 operations, arrested 13 persons involved in smuggling and impounded six vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 11.846 kg heroin, 319.326 kg hashish, 79.200 kg opium, 2.795 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 39 kg poppy straw.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs Vehicles Vehicle Women Million

Recent Stories

Modi releases postal stamp on India’s migrant wo ..

Modi releases postal stamp on India’s migrant workers abroad

10 minutes ago
 DEWA CEO inspects work progress of Hatta reservoir

DEWA CEO inspects work progress of Hatta reservoir

10 minutes ago
 President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea commences s ..

President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea commences state visit to UAE starting Sat ..

10 minutes ago
 Investcorp set to invest $1bn in GCC real estate o ..

Investcorp set to invest $1bn in GCC real estate over next five years

10 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Chamber enhances digital ‘Effortless C ..

Abu Dhabi Chamber enhances digital ‘Effortless Certificate of Origin’ servic ..

10 minutes ago
 SCCI receives high-level business delegation from ..

SCCI receives high-level business delegation from Colombia

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.