ANF seizes over 1011 kg drugs worth US$18.42m

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1011.977 kg drug, 15 bottles of alcohol and 122 canes of beer worth US$18.42 million internationally, arrested 26 accused including a woman and an Afghan national, impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 23 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 14.896 kg heroin, 831.726 kg hashish, 11.155 kg methamphetamine (ice), 115.200 kg opium, 39 kg poppy straw, 15 bottles alcohol and 122 canes beer.

He informed that ANF Balochistan recovered 307 kg of drugs in two operations while arresting three persons including an Afghan national involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 306 kg hashish and one kg methamphetamine (ice).

ANF Punjab recovered 85.7 kg of drugs in three operations while arresting five persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded a vehicle.

The seized drugs comprised 26.7 kg opium, 2.9 kg heroin and 56.4 kg hashish.

ANF KPK recovered 4.8 kg of methamphetamine (ice) in two operations and arrested two persons involved in drugs smuggling.

ANF Sindh recovered 162.31 kg of drugs, 15 bottles of alcohol and 122 canes of beer in four operations and arrested three accused including a woman involved in smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 9.6 kg opium, 0.150 kg heroin, 150 kg hashish and 2.560 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 452.167 kg drugs in 12 operations, arrested 13 persons involved in smuggling and impounded six vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 11.846 kg heroin, 319.326 kg hashish, 79.200 kg opium, 2.795 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 39 kg poppy straw.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.