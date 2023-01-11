UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 1011 Kg Drugs Worth US$18.42m

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 11, 2023 | 01:10 PM

ANF seizes over 1011 kg drugs worth US$18.42m

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1011.977 kg drugs, 15 bottles of alcohol and 122 cans of beer worth US$18.42 million internationally, arrested 26 accused including a woman and an Afghan national, impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 23 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 14.896 kg heroin, 831.726 kg hashish, 11.155 kg methamphetamine (ice), 115.200 kg opium, 39 kg poppy straw, 15 bottles alcohol and 122 canes beer.

He informed that ANF Balochistan recovered 307 kg of drugs in two operations while arresting three persons including an Afghan national involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 306 kg hashish and one kg methamphetamine (ice).

ANF Punjab recovered 85.7 kg of drugs in three operations while arresting five persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded a vehicle.

The seized drugs comprised 26.7 kg opium, 2.9 kg heroin and 56.4 kg hashish.

ANF KPK recovered 4.8 kg of methamphetamine (ice) in two operations and arrested two persons involved in drugs smuggling.

ANF Sindh recovered 162.31 kg of drugs, 15 bottles of alcohol and 122 canes of beer in four operations and arrested three accused including a woman involved in smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 9.6 kg opium, 0.150 kg heroin, 150 kg hashish and 2.560 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 452.167 kg drugs in 12 operations, arrested 13 persons involved in smuggling and impounded six vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 11.846 kg heroin, 319.326 kg hashish, 79.200 kg opium, 2.795 kg methamphetamine (Ice) and 39 kg poppy straw.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs Vehicles Vehicle Women Million

Recent Stories

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies ..

PTI Chairman has no desire to dissolve assemblies in KP, Punjab: Kaira

2 minutes ago
 DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampt ..

DP World announces greenest-ever year at Southampton

44 minutes ago
 De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing ..

De-notification of Punjab CM: LHC resumes hearing on Chauhary Pervaiz Elahi's pl ..

47 minutes ago
 Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube chann ..

Iqra Aziz asks fans to subscribe her YouTube channel

3 hours ago
 US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakist ..

US seeks more assistance for flood-stricken Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.