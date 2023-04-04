Close
ANF Seizes Over 105 Kg Drugs; Arrests Seven

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in five operations managed to recover over 105 kg of drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that ANF in an operation at Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar recovered 1.7 kg Ice drug from the possession of a Jeddah-bound passenger, resident of Mardan, going on flight no ER-703.

ANF and FC in an operation at Faisalabad Airport recovered 38 grams of heroin from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger, a resident of Faisalabad, going on flight no G-9583.

He informed that in an operation near Islamabad Motorway Toll Plaza, ANF seized 32.

4 kg charras, 2 kg Ice drug, and 1.2 kg opium and arrested an accused resident of Jhelum.

In the fourth operation conducted near Attock Burhan Interchange, ANF recovered 18 kg charras from secret cavities of a car and rounded up two accused, residents of Sheikhupura.

In the fifth operation on Coastal Highway near Pasni Zero Point, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Balochistan to Karachi and recovered 50 kg of opium from secret cavities of a van. Two accused were also arrested during the operation.

He said that separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process.

