ANF seizes over 1069 kg drugs, arrests 40 peddlers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 1069.783 Kg of drugs and 10.700 kg of suspected substances worth US$ 27.55 million internationally, arrested 40 peddlers including five women and impounded 14 vehicles while conducting 36 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

An ANF spokesman told on Wednesday that the the seized drugs was comprising 65.600 kg opium, 5.504 kg heroin, 926.034 kg hashish, 11.899 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 0.726 kg Amphetamine (Ice), 58.500 kg Ketamine, 0.152 kg weed, 800 Alprazolam Tablets (1.125 Kg), 1200 Lexotanil (Bromazepam) Tablets (0.243 kg) and 10.700 kg suspected material.

In Balochistan, the ANF recovered 697.15 kg of drugs and 10.700 kg of suspected substances in nine operations and arrested 14 persons including a female in drug smuggling while seizing five vehicles. The seized drugs comprised two kg Opium, 695.15 kg Hashish, and 10.700 suspected substance.

The ANF Punjab recovered 64.843 kg of drugs in eight operations while arresting 10 persons including a female in drug smuggling while seizing five vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 1.2 kg Opium, 7.4 kg Hashish, 6.243 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), and 50 kg Ketamine.

The ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovered 282.805 kg of drugs in eight operations while arresting six persons in drug smuggling and impounding three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 60 kg Opium, 2.4 kg Heroin, 219.28 kg Hashish, and 800 Alprazolam tablets (1.125 kg).

The ANF Sindh recovered 16.14 kg of drugs in two operations while arresting an accused person involved in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised three kg of Heroin, 4.640 kg of Methamphetamine (Ice), and 8.5 kg of Ketamine.

The ANF North recovered 8.845 kg of drugs in nine operations, arrested nine persons including three ladies in drug smuggling, and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 2.400 kg Opium, 0.104 kg Heroin, 4.204 kg Hashish, 1.016 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 0.726 kg Amphetamine (Ice), 0.152 kg weed, and 1200 Lexotanil (Bromazepam) tablets (0.243 kg).

Cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are under process.