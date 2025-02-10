Open Menu

ANF Seizes Over 107 Kg Drugs In 9 Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 9 operations across the country managed to recover over 107 kg drugs worth over Rs 110 million and arrested 9 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near the park in F-8 Islamabad.

100 grams ice and 48 intoxicated tablets were recovered from an accused netted near Khanna Pul Expressway Islamabad.

In third operation, 500 grams hashish was recovered from personal possession of an accused rounded up near a college in Islamabad.

70 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused held near a university in Rawalpindi.

The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

10.750 kg ice absorbed in 3 ladies' suits was recovered from a parcel booked for Australia through a courier office in Karachi.

2.850 kg ice was recovered from the trolley bag of a passenger going to Jeddah at Peshawar International Airport.

In 7th operation, 63 kg heroin was recovered from an area of Qila Saifullah district in Balochistan.

18 kg hashish hidden in a car cavity near Srinagar Highway Islamabad and two suspects were arrested.

9.6 kg hashish hidden in a car near Sawan Adda Bus Stop Rawalpindi and 2 suspects were arrested during the operation.

Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

