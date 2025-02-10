ANF Seizes Over 107 Kg Drugs In 9 Operations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 02:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 9 operations across the country managed to recover over 107 kg drugs worth over Rs 110 million and arrested 9 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.
He informed that 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near the park in F-8 Islamabad.
100 grams ice and 48 intoxicated tablets were recovered from an accused netted near Khanna Pul Expressway Islamabad.
In third operation, 500 grams hashish was recovered from personal possession of an accused rounded up near a college in Islamabad.
70 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused held near a university in Rawalpindi.
The arrested suspects confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
10.750 kg ice absorbed in 3 ladies' suits was recovered from a parcel booked for Australia through a courier office in Karachi.
2.850 kg ice was recovered from the trolley bag of a passenger going to Jeddah at Peshawar International Airport.
In 7th operation, 63 kg heroin was recovered from an area of Qila Saifullah district in Balochistan.
18 kg hashish hidden in a car cavity near Srinagar Highway Islamabad and two suspects were arrested.
9.6 kg hashish hidden in a car near Sawan Adda Bus Stop Rawalpindi and 2 suspects were arrested during the operation.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Sharjah Ruler establishes Sheikha Jawaher Collection
Cyber Security Council organises awareness session on 'Cyber Addiction in Famili ..
Burjeel launches one of region’s largest Oracle Health EMR platforms
Zayed Sustainability Prize opens global call for transformative solutions
Hamdan Foundation students represent UAE at FLL international competition in Hou ..
Chinese researchers unveil world's fastest quadrupedal robot
IMF projects 3.3% global growth for 2025
President Zardari meets Tayyip Erdogan, discuss mutual interest
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Tuvalu
Bank of Sharjah acts as joint lead manager & bookrunner in € 500 mln bond issu ..
16% growth in new economic licences in Abu Dhabi during 2024
SHC gives two-week time to federal govt to submit reply on plea against PECA
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Man arrested with over one kilogram ICE3 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 107 kg drugs in 9 operations3 minutes ago
-
Police, CTD eliminate five terrorists in Karak operation13 minutes ago
-
Crisis Unit at MoFA activated as a vessel carrying 65 passengers capsizes in Libya13 minutes ago
-
Woman gives birth to quintuplets in Dir Lower23 minutes ago
-
Emergency medical supplies dispatched to Kurram via helicopter: Advisor23 minutes ago
-
Ancient Sarai Culture declines23 minutes ago
-
CS urges engineering graduates to focus on practical experience23 minutes ago
-
Senate Standing Committee on National Food Security & Research meets33 minutes ago
-
Shaza Fatima calls for ethical AI, data security53 minutes ago
-
Miani Tribe holds 'Golden Night' to unite for welfare of people53 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera responds to 202 emergencies last week53 minutes ago