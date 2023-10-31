Open Menu

ANF Seizes Over 109 Kg Drugs In Two Operations In Sargodha & Lahore

Faizan Hashmi Published October 31, 2023 | 02:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2023) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in two intelligence-based operations conducted simultaneously in Sargodha and Lahore managed to recover over 109 kg drugs and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in an operation conducted near Salam Motorway Interchange, Sargodha, ANF recovered 48 kg hashish from a car.

He said that an accused was signaled to stop the car near Kala Shah Kaku Motorway Toll Plaza, but he managed to flee. ANF team chased the accused and caught him near Salam Interchange.

A barrier was installed near Salam Interchange, Sargodha to arrest another member of the gang. When the drug smuggler saw the ANF barrier, he tried to go back towards the motorway. When chased, he threw the packets of drugs from the vehicle on the roadside green area.

On checking, 30 kg hashish and 6 kg opium were recovered from the packets.

The accused later left the vehicle near Babu Sabu Motorway Interchange Lahore and managed to escape.

The spokesman informed that ANF adopting an effective strategy, chased the accused and managed to net him later. During the search, another 25.2 kg hashish was recovered from the vehicle.

During the investigation, the arrested accused confessed to working for the drug trafficking group and also confessed to smuggling drugs from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab in the past.

During the operations, a total of 103.2 kg hashish and 6 kg opium were seized.

Cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigations are under process.

More Stories From Pakistan