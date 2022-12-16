ANF seizes over 11 kg drugs; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting three counter-narcotics operations throughout the country seized over 11 kg drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed in a raid at a private courier office in Islamabad, ANF recovered 152 grams weed from a parcel received from America.

In another operation, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Punjab and recovered 9.6 kg charras from secret cavities of a truck and arrested an accused resident of Swat.

ANF and FC conducted a joint operation and recovered 4.8 kg charras from the possession of two accused, residents of Khyber who were trying to smuggle narcotics from Kurram to Peshawar.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.