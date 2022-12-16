UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 11 Kg Drugs; Arrests Three

Faizan Hashmi Published December 16, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ANF seizes over 11 kg drugs; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting three counter-narcotics operations throughout the country seized over 11 kg drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed in a raid at a private courier office in Islamabad, ANF recovered 152 grams weed from a parcel received from America.

In another operation, ANF foiled a bid to smuggle drugs from Peshawar to Punjab and recovered 9.6 kg charras from secret cavities of a truck and arrested an accused resident of Swat.

ANF and FC conducted a joint operation and recovered 4.8 kg charras from the possession of two accused, residents of Khyber who were trying to smuggle narcotics from Kurram to Peshawar.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Peshawar Police Punjab Swat Drugs From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

13 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

13 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

13 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.