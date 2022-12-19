UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 115 Kg Drugs, 1200 Intoxicated Tablets

Published December 19, 2022

ANF seizes over 115 kg drugs, 1200 intoxicated tablets

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized over 115 kg of drugs and 1200 intoxicated tablets and arrested five accused including two women during seven counter-narcotics operations throughout the country, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He said that the ANF in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 516 grams of Ice drug and 104 grams of heroin from the possession of a passenger resident of Khyber who was going to Bahrain. 704 grams of charras was also recovered from the trolley bag of another Bahrain-bound passenger resident of Hangu.

In a joint operation at the Islamabad International Airport, ANF and ASF seized 1200 intoxicated tablets and held an accused resident of Mirpur who was going to Manchester.

The spokesman further said that ANF and ASF recovered 1933 grams of Ice drug at Lahore Airport from the possession of a Bahrain-bound female passenger resident of Narowal.

ANF Balochistan in an operation recovered five kg of charras from the possession of a woman going to Karachi from Quetta.

In another raid, ANF Balochistan also seized over 97 kg of charras and two kg of opium from Quetta.

In a raid conducted near Chaman Bypass, ANF seized 4.8 kg of charras and 10.7 kg of other suspected material.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are under process, he added.

