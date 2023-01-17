UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 1151 Kg Drugs In 39 Operations; Arrests 28

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ANF seizes over 1151 kg drugs in 39 operations; arrests 28

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan seized 1151.015 kg of drugs, 13.32 kg of suspected substance, 400 kg Belet Nut and 38 kg 'Ratan Pan Masala' worth US$ 38.020 million internationally, arrested 28 persons including two women and two Afghan Nationals, impounded 09 vehicles while conducting 39 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 9.317 kg Heroin, 975.995 kg Hashish, 117.122 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 23.600 kg Opium, 6.232 kg Amphetamine, 0.354 kg Marijuana/Weed, 0.530 kg Ketamine, 10 Ecstasy Tabs, 8000 Rochi-2 Tabs, 16.5 kg socked Ice, 13.2 kg suspected substance, 400 kg Belet Nut and 38 kg 'Ratan Pan Masala'.

He informed that ANF Balochistan recovered 835.99 kg of drugs in three operations and arrested two afghan nationals involved in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 700 kg Hashish, 115.5 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 20 kg Opium and 0.490 kg Heroin.

ANF Punjab recovered 38.675 kg of drugs in six operations and arrested two persons including a female involved in drug smuggling and impounded two vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 0.295 kg Heroin, 37.5 kg Hashish, 0.300 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 0.530 kg Ketamine and 0.050 kg Marijuana.

ANF KPK recovered 115.444 Kg of Drugs in 11 operations and arrested seven persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 5.624 kg Heroin and 109.82 kg Hashish.

ANF Sindh recovered 117.344 kg of drugs, 13.32 kg of suspected substance, 400 kg Belet Nut and 38 kg 'Ratan Pan Masala' in seven operations, arrested five persons involved in drug smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 2.080 kg Heroin, 114 kg Hashish and 1.264 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 43.562 kg of drugs in 12 operations, arrested 12 persons including a female involved in smuggling and impounded three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 3.6 kg Opium, 0.828 kg Heroin, 14.675 kg Hashish, 0.058 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 6.232 kg Amphetamine (Ice), 0.304 kg Weed, 8000 Rochi-2 Tabs (1.358 kg), 10 Ecstasy Tabs (0.007 kg) and 16.5 kg socked Ice.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) while further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Afghanistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs Vehicles Women Million

Recent Stories

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooper ..

UAE-Korea Business Forum discusses economic cooperation and investment opportuni ..

1 hour ago
 PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling con ..

PCB is likely to hire Shoaib Akhtar as bowling consultant

2 hours ago
 ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

ADNOC partners with 44.01 to turn CO2 into rock

2 hours ago
 UAE and Korea have well-established strategic rela ..

UAE and Korea have well-established strategic relations: Nahyan bin Mubarak

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Law to establish Nati ..

UAE President issues Federal Law to establish National Media Office

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepa ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to President of Nepal over victims of plane crash

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.