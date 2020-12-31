ANF seizes over 1179 kg drugs in 16 operations; arrests 26

(@FahadShabbir)

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1179.668 kg narcotics valuing US $ 207.686 million in international market, arrested 26 culprits and impounded seven vehicles while conducting 16 counter-narcotics strikes across the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1179.668 kg narcotics valuing US $ 207.686 million in international market, arrested 26 culprits and impounded seven vehicles while conducting 16 counter-narcotics strikes across the country.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised of 1050.03 kg Heroin, 16.7 kg Hashish, 3.990 kg Opium, 86.648 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 30,000 Alprazolam Tabs (weighing 5.200 Kg), 100 gram Amphetamine and 17 kg Crystal (Ice).

ANF Balochistan arrested an accused namely Syed Ameed Muhammad resident of Quetta and recovered 6 kg Hashish. In another operation, the staff of Police Station Nokundi recovered 1010 kg Heroin from a rainy nullah located at Ghat Broot, Tehsil Nokundi & District Chaghi. In third operation, the staff of Police Station Gwadar recovered 75 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) near Turbat-Gwadar road, District Gwadar.

ANF Punjab, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate, Lahore raided at a warehouse located at Poonch Road, Lahore and recovered 20 kg Heroin. Resultantly five accused persons namely Usman Ali, Zain al Tamish r/o Lahore, Ikhlaq Ahmed, Toora Baz residents of Khyber and Gul Madar r/o KPK were arrested. In another operation, Police Station, Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Ranger, Kanganpur Kasur recovered 3.340 kg Heroin from possession of the two arrested accused namely Sabir Ali & Shah both r/o District Kasur. In third operation, the staff of Police Station, Lahore in collaboration with Pakistan Ranger Kailon Kasur and recovered 13 kg Heroin from possession of the four arrested accused persons namely Asif Ali, Muhammad Ramzan, Muhammad Usman & Muhammad Pervaiz, all residents of Kasur.

ANF Sindh, Karachi conducted an operation at Hascol petrol Pump near Karachi Bus Terminal, Service Road, Sohrab Goth, Karachi and recovered 7 kg Hashish from Saleem Khan r/o Shikarpur. In another operation, the staff of Police Station Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Karachi intercepted a motorcycle at Hascol Petrol Pump near Karachi bus terminal, Service road, Sohrab Goth, Karachi and recovered 4.

500 kg Methamphetamine from Shah Nawaz Baloch, Fahad Naseer both r/o Balochistan & Abdul Khaliq r/o Karachi. In third operation, the staff of Police Station Korangi, Karachi conducted an operation at a Hotel at Korangi road, Karachi and recovered 2.100 kg Heroin & 4 kg Methamphetamine from personal possession of Abdi Hussain Butt r/o Karachi.

ANF KP, the staff of Police Station Peshawar in collaboration with ASF arrested an accused namely Muhammad Hayat r/o Hangu at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar and recovered 1.590 kg Heroin. In another operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with NLC at Torkham Border Transit seized an unattended Carton and recovered 13000 Alprazolam Tabs. In third operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with Khyber Rifles FC (North), intercepted a motorcycle near Sheikhano check post and recovered 1.300 kg Hashish from Hussain Khan r/o Khyber. In fourth operation, ANF Peshawar in collaboration with NLC at Torkham Border Transit seized an unattended Carton and recovered 17000 Alprazolam Tabs (Weighing 3.200 kg).

ANF Rawalpindi, on a tip-off, Police station ANF Dina intercepted a car at Tarkai Toll Plaza, main G.T road, Sohawa and recovered 3.990 kg Opium. Resultantly, three accused persons namely Ayaz-Ud-Din, Jamal-Ud-Din both r/o Mardan & Gul Hakeem r/o Bajur were arrested. In another operation, the staff of Police Station Regional Directorate ANF North intercepted a car at Motorway link road, Islamabad and recovered 2.400 kg Hashish and 100 gram Amphetamine (Ice) from Naseer Ahmed, Noor Ud Din both r/o District Khyber and Afaq Ali r/o Peshawar. In third operation, the staff of ANF at Islamabad international Airport recovered 3.148 kg Soaked Methamphetamine (Ice) from trolley bag of the arrested accused namely Bilal Ahmed r/o Attock.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.