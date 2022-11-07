UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 126 Kg Narcotics; Arrests Two

Umer Jamshaid Published November 07, 2022 | 12:50 PM

ANF seizes over 126 kg narcotics; arrests two

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Monday seized over 126 kg of narcotics in three operations conducted in different areas and arrested two accused.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 69 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger, a resident of Waziristan, going to Dubai via flight PK-181.

In another operation at Islamabad International Mail Office, ANF recovered 2,720 grams of heroin and 780 grams of Ice drug from a parcel being sent to Bahrain.

In the third operation, ANF seized over 123 kg of charras from the secret cavities of a double cabin vehicle near Pattoki Toll Plaza and arrested an accused resident of Dera Ghazi Khan.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused and raids were being conducted to net the accomplices of the accused, the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Islamabad Dubai Vehicle Dera Ghazi Khan Bahrain Pattoki From Airport

Recent Stories

Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branc ..

Balochistan Judicial Academy exposes special branch's claim about Swati's stay

33 minutes ago
 CJP to consider today PM's request for formation o ..

CJP to consider today PM's request for formation of full court commission to pro ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 November 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 7th November 2022

4 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

23 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.