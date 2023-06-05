UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 135 Kg Drugs In Eight Operations

Published June 05, 2023

ANF seizes over 135 kg drugs in eight operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :ANF while conducting eight operations across the country managed to recover over 135 kg of drugs and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Monday.

He informed that in an operation conducted near Bahria Town Phase-4, over 100 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of an accused resident of Rawalpindi.

In another operation near Hangu Bypass, Kohat, 14.4 kg charras was recovered.

In the third operation at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, 1256 grams of Ice drug and 6.5 kg of suspected material were recovered from the possession of a Saudia-bound passenger, resident of Mardan, going on flight no GF-751.

In the fourth operation conducted by ANF and Customs Department, 270 grams of charras were recovered from a parcel booked for Bangkok at the GPO office, in Karachi.

He informed that in the fifth operation at Faisalabad International Airport, 390 grams of heroin was recovered from the possession of a Dubai-bound passenger, a resident of Pakpattan, going on flight no FZ-392.

ANF recovered 1020 grams of Ice drug from the possession of an accused resident of Lahore, arrested from 'Padhana' village near Lahore while in another operation 922 grams of heroin was recovered from a parcel booked for London at a private courier office in Lahore.

In the eighth operation conducted near the 'Kuchlak' Bypass, Quetta, 90 kg charras and 20 kg heroin was recovered from a deserted area.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

