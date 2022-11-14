ANF seizes over 137 kg drugs in five operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Monday seized over 137 kg drugs in five operations besides arresting five accused.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 66 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a passenger, resident of Nowshera, going to Doha via flight no PK-278.

In another raid at Burhan Toll Plaza, ANF seized over one kg opium from the possession of an accused, resident of Attock.

ANF KPK also recovered four heroin-filled capsules from a passenger, resident of Bannu at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, who was going to Bahrain through flight no GF-787.

Two drug pushers were netted in Quetta and ANF seized six kg charras.

In the fifth operation, ANF recovered 25 kg heroin, 10 kg opium, 74 kg meth and 21 kg crystal Ice drug.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.