ANF Seizes Over 1465 Kg Drugs; Arrests 20 Culprits

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 02:34 PM

ANF seizes over 1465 kg drugs; arrests 20 culprits

ISLAMABAD, Sep 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1465.142 kg narcotics worth US$77.763 million in international market, arrested 20 culprits including a woman during 31 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

According to ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 3.29 kg Heroin, 1046.81 kg Hashish, 408 kg Opium, 0.484 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 0.547 kg Cocaine, 20 Intoxicant tablets, 514 Ecstasy Tablets (0.234 kg) and 5.777 kg weed.

ANF Balochistan recovered 670.609 kg drugs in nine operations while arrested seven accused including an Afghan national, one woman and seized four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 370.37 kg Hashish, 300 kg Opium, 20 Intoxicant tablets and 514 Ecstasy tablets (0.234 kg).

ANF Punjab recovered 785.154 kg drugs in 13 operations while arrested 10 accused and seized seven vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 1.84 kg Heroin, 674.84 kg Hashish, 108 kg Opium and 0.474 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa recovered 2.61 Kg drugs in three operations while arrested two accused and seized a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised one kg Heroin, 1.6 kg Hashish and 10 grams Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Sindh recovered 0.450 kg drugs in an operation. The seized drugs were concealed in suspected courier parcel which was booked for Maldives. During search of the parcel 0.450 kg Heroin was recovered which was concealed in nine Thread Cones.

ANF North recovered 6.324 kg drugs in five operations while arrested an accused Nigerian National. The seized drugs comprised 0.547 kg Cocaine and 5.777 kg weed.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.

