ANF Seizes Over 1465 Kg Drugs In 31 Operations; Arrests 20

Thu 02nd September 2021 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1465.142 kg narcotics worth US$77.763 million in international market, arrested 31 culprits including a woman, one Afghan, one Nigerian national and impounded 12 vehicles while conducting 31 counter-narcotics strikes throughout the country.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 3.29 kg Heroin, 1046.81 kg Hashish, 408 kg Opium, 0.484 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 0.547 kg Cocaine, 20 Intoxicant tablets, 514 Ecstasy Tablets (0.234 kg) and 5.777 kg weed.

ANF Balochistan recovered 670.609 kg drugs in nine operations while arrested seven accused including an Afghan national, one woman and seized four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 370.37 kg Hashish, 300 kg Opium, 20 Intoxicant tablets and 514 Ecstasy tablets (0.234 kg).

ANF Punjab recovered 785.154 kg drugs in 13 operations while arrested 10 accused and seized seven vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 1.84 kg Heroin, 674.84 kg Hashish, 108 kg Opium and 0.474 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 2.61 Kg drugs in three operations while arrested two accused and seized a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised one kg Heroin, 1.6 kg Hashish and 10 grams Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Sindh recovered 0.450 kg drugs in an operation. The seized drugs were concealed in suspected courier parcel which was booked for Maldives. During search of the parcel 0.450 kg Heroin was recovered which was concealed in nine Thread Cones.

ANF North recovered 6.324 kg drugs in five operations while arrested an accused Nigerian National. The seized drugs comprised 0.547 kg Cocaine and 5.777 kg weed.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.

