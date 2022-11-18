ANF seizes over 148 kg drugs, in six operations; arrests four

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan on Friday seized over 148 kg drugs, arrested four accused, including a foreigner while conducting six counter-narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF North in an operation at Islamabad International Airport recovered 73 heroin-filled capsules from a passenger, resident of Khushab going to Bahrain on flight no GF-771.

In another operation near Islamabad Motorway Sangjani Toll Plaza, ANF recovered 90 kg charras and over 40 kg opium from the possession of an Afghan national.

ANF Punjab in an operation at Lahore International Airport, recovered four cocaine-filled capsules from the possession of a female who came from Nagaria via flight no QR-628.

The spokesman informed that ANF recovered 1.7 kg heroin, seven kg charras, a pistol and a heroin mixing machine from Khanewal.

ANF Sindh conducted a raid at a private courier office in Karachi Korangi area and recovered four kg of suspected chemical soaked in clothes being sent to Australia.

ANF also seized 10 kg charras from a drug pusher, resident of Quetta from Quetta-Sariab road.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are under process, he added.