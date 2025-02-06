Open Menu

ANF Seizes Over 148 Kg Drugs In Three Operations

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 12:50 PM

ANF seizes over 148 kg drugs in three operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations seized over 148 kg drugs worth Rs 10 million and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that total 148.825 kg drugs worth more than Rs 10 million were recovered in the operations.

72 kg hashish and 9.

6 kg opium were recovered from secret cavities of a car intercepted near Hayatabad Toll Plaza Ring Road Peshawar.

62.4 kg hashish and 4.8 kg opium were recovered from the bags near Bus stand GT Road in Gujranwala and two accused were arrested.

28 grams cocaine was recovered from the possession of a foreign national held near Golra Mor Islamabad.

Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

Recent Stories

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores coo ..

Minister of Energy and Infrastructure explores cooperation with Bahrain’s Mini ..

34 minutes ago
 ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income fo ..

ADNOC Gas delivers record $5 billion net income for 2024

34 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Z ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of New Zealand on National Day

34 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' ..

UAE Council for Fatwa organises 'Al Shawwaf Forum' on crescent sighting February ..

35 minutes ago
 Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million vis ..

Morocco breaks tourism record with 1.2 million visitors in January 2025

35 minutes ago
 Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on de ..

Iraq, NATO discuss strengthening cooperation on defence, military capacity build ..

36 minutes ago
226 archaeological sites in Gaza damaged by Israel ..

226 archaeological sites in Gaza damaged by Israeli military operations

36 minutes ago
 Commander of National Guard witnesses military exe ..

Commander of National Guard witnesses military exercises in Kuwait

36 minutes ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German Pre ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to German President on passing of former pr ..

36 minutes ago
 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Ons Jabeur defeats Wakana ..

Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open: Ons Jabeur defeats Wakana Sonobe in straight sets to re ..

36 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi opens 14th Sharjah Ligh ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi opens 14th Sharjah Lights Festival

37 minutes ago
 Sharjah Lights Festival 2025 to illuminate 12 loca ..

Sharjah Lights Festival 2025 to illuminate 12 locations across emirate

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan