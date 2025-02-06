ANF Seizes Over 148 Kg Drugs In Three Operations
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 12:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations seized over 148 kg drugs worth Rs 10 million and arrested three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.
He informed that total 148.825 kg drugs worth more than Rs 10 million were recovered in the operations.
72 kg hashish and 9.
6 kg opium were recovered from secret cavities of a car intercepted near Hayatabad Toll Plaza Ring Road Peshawar.
62.4 kg hashish and 4.8 kg opium were recovered from the bags near Bus stand GT Road in Gujranwala and two accused were arrested.
28 grams cocaine was recovered from the possession of a foreign national held near Golra Mor Islamabad.
Cases have been registered against the arrested accused under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.
