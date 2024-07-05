Open Menu

ANF Seizes Over 149 Kg Drugs In 5 Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 02:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in a crackdown against drug dealers conducted 5 operations and managed to recover 149 kg drugs besides netting 5 accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that 100.8 kg hashish and 26.4 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle near Misri Banda Road, Nowshera.

20 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested on North Bypass Karachi.

1 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an Afghan resident rounded up near a college in Peshawar.

In another operation, 1 kg hashish was recovered from a drug dealer arrested near PC Hotel in Multan.

In 5th operation, 10 grams cocaine was recovered from a Nigerian resident nabbed near H-13, Islamabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

