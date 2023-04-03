UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 1528 Kg Drugs During 40 Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2023 | 06:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1528.299 kg drugs, the worth of US$27.854 million, arrested 42 persons including four women, two foreigners and impounded 12 vehicles while conducting 40 counter-narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 134.25 kg opium, 19.482 kg heroin, 1366.081 kg hashish, 7.952 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 0.350 kg Marijuana, 56 grams ecstasy tabs (100 tablets) and 128 grams MDMA Powder.

He informed that ANF Balochistan recovered 1091.35 kg of drugs in five operations and arrested three persons including a foreigner involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 57.35 kg opium and 1034 kg hashish.

ANF Punjab in their operations recovered 53.04 kg of drugs in six operations and arrested three accused involved in drug smuggling and impounded two vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 19.200 kg opium, 1.052 kg heroin, 32.438 kg hashish and 350 grams marijuana.

ANF KPK recovered 55.818 kg drugs in seven operations and arrested five accused involved in drugs smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 54.026 kg hashish and 1.792 kg methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Sindh recovered 59.683 kg drugs in seven operations and arrested eight drug smugglers besides impounding two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 4.095 kg heroin, 51.300 kg hashish, 4.160 kg Ice and 128 grams MDMA Powder.

ANF North recovered 268.408 kg drugs in 15 operations, arrested 23 persons including four women and a foreigner and impounded seven vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 57.700 kg opium, 14.335 kg heroin, 194.317 kg hashish, two kg Ice and 56 grams ecstasy tab (100 tablets).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act while further investigations are under process.

