ANF seizes over 1539 kg drugs in 37 operations; arrests 33 accused

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1539.668 kg drugs worth US$ 341.903 million in international market, arrested 33 accused including two women and impounded 11 vehicles while conducting 37 counter narcotics operations throughout the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1539.668 kg drugs worth US$ 341.903 million in international market, arrested 33 accused including two women and impounded 11 vehicles while conducting 37 counter narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 283.565 kg Heroin, 850.911 kg Hashish, 102 kg Opium, 8.061 kg Amphetamine, 19.131 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 252 kg Morphine and 24 kg Ketamine.

ANF Balochistan recovered 906.8 kg drugs along with arms & ammunition in six operations besides arresting three accused including two women and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 195 kg Heroine, 429.8 kg Hashish, 30 kg Opium and 252 kg Morphine.

ANF Punjab recovered 44.826 kg drugs in seven operations besides arresting four accused allegedly involved in drug smuggling. The seized drugs comprised 2.09 kg Heroin, 12 kg Hashish, 5.

950 kg Amphetamine, 0.786 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 24 kg Ketamine.

ANF KPK recovered 315.75 kg drugs in six operations besides arresting 10 persons involved in trafficking of narcotics and seized four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 34.45 kg Heroin, 275.4 kg Hashish, 1.2 kg Opium and 4.7 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Sindh recovered 77.5 kg drugs in four operations and arrested three accused besides seizing two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 47.5 kg Heroin, 17 kg Hashish and 13 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF North recovered 194.792 kg drugs in 14 operations, arrested 13 persons involved in drug smuggling and seized three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 4.525 kg Heroin, 116.711 kg Hashish, 70.8 kg Opium, 2.111 kg Amphetamine and 0.645 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 while further investigations are under process.