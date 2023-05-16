UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 1551 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations

Published May 16, 2023

ANF seizes over 1551 kg drugs in seven operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in their ongoing operations against drug smugglers managed to seize over 1551 kg of drugs and arrested three accused, said an ANF spokesman here on Tuesday.

He informed that in a raid at a private courier office in Lal Kurti Rawalpindi, 64 grams of weed was recovered from a parcel sent from Jhelum.

In an operation at Lahore International Airport, 42 heroin-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Bangkok-bound passenger, a resident of Pakpattan.

In the third operation at Lahore International Airport, 586 grams of heroin was recovered from the trolley bag of a Bahrain-bound passenger, a resident of Muzaffargarh, going on flight no GF-767.

The spokesman informed that in a raid conducted near Kasur road, 12 kg charras was recovered from the CNG cylinder of a car.

ANF recovered 3.6 kg charras from the possession of an accused resident of Khyber netted from the Peshawar Hayatabad Toll Plaza area.

ANF and FC in a joint operation conducted in the Nokundi Balochistan area managed to recover 1529 kg of opium while in another operation six kg of heroin was recovered from bushes in the Dalbandin Cirgil area.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.

