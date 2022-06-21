ANF seizes over 1553 kg drugs; arrests 54 including five women

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 1553.274 kilograms (kg) drugs valuing $ 68.453 million internationally, arrested 54 culprits including five women and an Afghan national, besides impounding 22 vehicles during 43 counter-narcotics operations across the country

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 1553.274 kilograms (kg) drugs valuing $ 68.453 million internationally, arrested 54 culprits including five women and an Afghan national, besides impounding 22 vehicles during 43 counter-narcotics operations across the country.

The seized drugs comprised 193.974 kg Heroin, 984.566 kg Hashish,139.2 kg Opium, 3.054 kg Amphetamine,65.31 Methamphetamine (Ice),145 kg Ketamine, 5540 Alparazolam tablets, 46200 Diazepam tablets, 26400 Aximax tablets, 30180 Rivotri tablets, 48000 Stilonex tablets, 4000 Zolpidem tablets and 12.400 kg suspected substance, said a news release on Tuesday.

ANF Balochistan recovered 708 Kg drugs in six operations while arrested three accused and seized 4 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 166 Kg Heroine, 411Kg Hashish, 90 Kg Opium and 41 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF Punjab recovered 20.44 Kg drugs in six operations while arrested five accused including a woman and seized 1 vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 6.6 Kg Heroin, 8 Kg Hashish, 4.800 Kg opium, 1.

040 Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 302.146 Kg drugs in nine operations while arrested nine accused and seized five vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 13.3 Kg Heroin, 258.976 Kg Hashish, 19.2 Kg Opium, 2 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 5540 x Alparazolam Tablets, 30180 Rivotri Tablets and 26400 Aximax Tablets.

ANF Sindh recovered 253.31 Kg drugs and in six operations while arrested 12 accused including two women and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 0.500 Kg Heroine, 78.4 Kg Hashish, 3.51 Kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 145 Kg Ketamine, 46200 Diazepam Tablets, 48000 Stilonx Tablets, 4000 Zolpidem Tablets and 12.400 Kg suspected substances.

ANF North, recovered 281.778 Kg drugs in 16 operations and arrested 25 accused including two women and an Afghan National and seized 10 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 7.574 Kg Heroin, 228.19 Kg Hashish, 25.200 Kg Opium, 3. 054 Kg Amphetamine and 17.760 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are underway.