ANF Seizes Over 158 Kg Drugs In Seven Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 03:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting seven operations across the country managed to recover 158 kg drugs and arrested seven accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman.

He informed that ANF recovered 98 heroin-filled capsules from the possession of a Sharjah-bound passenger, resident of Khyber, who was going on flight no PK-181, arrested at Islamabad International Airport.

In another operation, 91.2 kg hashish and 28.9 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Ravi Motorway Toll Plaza Lahore. Two accused residents of Rawalpindi were arrested during the operation.

In third operation, four packets of opium were recovered from the possession of a motorcyclist, resident of Multan rounded up near Band Bosan Road Multan. While on the pointation of the accused, eight more packets of opium were also recovered from his house.

A total of 16.8 kg of opium was recovered from the accused.

In fourth operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport, 89 Ice-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a Doha-bound passenger, resident of Multan, going on flight no PK-0279.

In fifth operation, 20 kg of hashish concealed in a deserted area of Jarobi Zaka Khail, Khyber was recovered.

In sixth operation conducted by ANF, 1.5 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of an accused, resident of Quetta, arrested near Jatik Stop Quetta.

An attempt to smuggle drugs on Pak-Afghan border in Chaman area was foiled. 14,400 intoxicated tablets were recovered from the possession of the accused, a resident of Qilla Abdullah.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act had been registered against all the accused and further investigation was started.

