UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 161 Kg Drugs In Six Operations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 14, 2023 | 12:10 PM

ANF seizes over 161 kg drugs in six operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in six operations conducted across the country managed to net four accused and recovered over 161 kg drugs, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in an operation near Gujranwala Toll Plaza, ANF recovered 93.6 kg charras concealed in secret cavities of a vehicle and arrested two drug smugglers, residents of Khyber.

In another operation near Kuchlak bypass Quetta, ANF seized 50 kg heroin concealed in a dry rainy nullah.

In third operation conducted near 'Jarhoi Zakha Khail' area, eight kg charras concealed in plastic bags was seized.

The spokesman informed that in fourth operation in Mianwali, ANF managed to recover 1.

2 kg opium and 40 grams charras from the possession of a motorcyclist resident of Bhakkar.

In the fifth operation conducted at Pakistan International Container Terminal, Karachi, ANF recovered five kg Ice drug concealed in decoration pieces. The container was booked for Australia by a Peshawar-based private company.

In the sixth operation conducted at Pak-Afghan Border area in Chaman, ANF recovered four kg suspicious material from the possession of an accused.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Quetta Australia Drugs Company Vehicle Chaman Gujranwala Bhakkar Mianwali Border From

Recent Stories

PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan ..

PM to embark two-day official visit to Azerbaijan from today

15 minutes ago
 Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

Nigeria boat accident kills at least 100 people

30 minutes ago
 Canadian sports: Andreescu, Shapovalov continue ri ..

Canadian sports: Andreescu, Shapovalov continue rising in world tennis rankings

30 minutes ago
 Municipal Council of Sharjah City adopts 2024 budg ..

Municipal Council of Sharjah City adopts 2024 budget

30 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia provides insight on Sustainable Devel ..

Saudi Arabia provides insight on Sustainable Development Goals at India&#039;s G ..

30 minutes ago
 UN assures to help Pakistan in dealing with impact ..

UN assures to help Pakistan in dealing with impacts of approaching cyclone Bipar ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.