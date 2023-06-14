ANF seizes over 161 kg drugs in six operations

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in six operations conducted across the country managed to net four accused and recovered over 161 kg drugs, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in an operation near Gujranwala Toll Plaza, ANF recovered 93.6 kg charras concealed in secret cavities of a vehicle and arrested two drug smugglers, residents of Khyber.

In another operation near Kuchlak bypass Quetta, ANF seized 50 kg heroin concealed in a dry rainy nullah.

In third operation conducted near 'Jarhoi Zakha Khail' area, eight kg charras concealed in plastic bags was seized.

The spokesman informed that in fourth operation in Mianwali, ANF managed to recover 1.

2 kg opium and 40 grams charras from the possession of a motorcyclist resident of Bhakkar.

In the fifth operation conducted at Pakistan International Container Terminal, Karachi, ANF recovered five kg Ice drug concealed in decoration pieces. The container was booked for Australia by a Peshawar-based private company.

In the sixth operation conducted at Pak-Afghan Border area in Chaman, ANF recovered four kg suspicious material from the possession of an accused.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.