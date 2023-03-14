ANF seizes over 1652 kg drugs in 39 operations; arrests 45

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1652.968 kg drugs and 1846 liters prohibited chemical, worth US$ 33.302 million internationally, arrested 45 persons including two women and three absconders, impounded 13 vehicles while conducting 39 counter narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 23.032 kg Heroin, 1531.140 kg Hashish, 67.9 kg Opium, 28.011 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), eight grams cocaine, 0.312 kg Ecstasy Tabs (530 tablets), 1.865 kg Xanax tabs (8320 tablets), 0.300 kg Valium Tabs (1065 tablets), eight grams caffeine and 1846 liters HCL.

ANF Balochistan recovered 1092.200 kg drugs and 1846 liters prohibited chemical in eight operations while arrested eight persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 21 kg heroin, 1048.200 kg hashish, 23 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 1846 liters HCL.

ANF Punjab recovered 64.205 kg drugs in nine operations while arrested 11 persons including a woman involved in drugs smuggling and impounded five vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 1.5 kg Heroin, 58.

400 kg Hashish, 300 grams opium, 3.6 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 150 grams weed, 190 grams ecstasy tabs (315 tablets) and 65 grams Xanax Tabs (480 Tablets).

ANF KPK recovered 42.140 kg drugs in five operations while arrested three persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised four kg Opium and 38.140 kg hashish.

ANF Sindh recovered 312.746 kg drugs, in seven operations while arrested 10 persons including three absconders involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 309.5 kg hashish, 1.106 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 1.8 kg xanax tabs (78400 Tablets), 300 grams valium tabs (1060 tablets) and 40 grams ecstasy tabs (75 tablets).

ANF North recovered 141.677 kg drugs in 10 operations, arrested 13 persons including a woman in drugs smuggling and impounded four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 63.6 kg Opium, 0.532 kg Heroin, 76.900 kg Hashish, 305 grams methamphetamine (Ice), eight grams cocaine, eight grams caffeine, 242 grams weed, 82 grams ecstasy tabs (140 tablets).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act and further investigations are under process.