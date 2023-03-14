UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 1652 Kg Drugs In 39 Operations; Arrests 45

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 01:50 PM

ANF seizes over 1652 kg drugs in 39 operations; arrests 45

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1652.968 kg drugs and 1846 liters prohibited chemical, worth US$ 33.302 million internationally, arrested 45 persons including two women and three absconders, impounded 13 vehicles while conducting 39 counter narcotics operations throughout the country during last week.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 23.032 kg Heroin, 1531.140 kg Hashish, 67.9 kg Opium, 28.011 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), eight grams cocaine, 0.312 kg Ecstasy Tabs (530 tablets), 1.865 kg Xanax tabs (8320 tablets), 0.300 kg Valium Tabs (1065 tablets), eight grams caffeine and 1846 liters HCL.

ANF Balochistan recovered 1092.200 kg drugs and 1846 liters prohibited chemical in eight operations while arrested eight persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 21 kg heroin, 1048.200 kg hashish, 23 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 1846 liters HCL.

ANF Punjab recovered 64.205 kg drugs in nine operations while arrested 11 persons including a woman involved in drugs smuggling and impounded five vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 1.5 kg Heroin, 58.

400 kg Hashish, 300 grams opium, 3.6 kg methamphetamine (Ice), 150 grams weed, 190 grams ecstasy tabs (315 tablets) and 65 grams Xanax Tabs (480 Tablets).

ANF KPK recovered 42.140 kg drugs in five operations while arrested three persons involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised four kg Opium and 38.140 kg hashish.

ANF Sindh recovered 312.746 kg drugs, in seven operations while arrested 10 persons including three absconders involved in drugs smuggling and impounded a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 309.5 kg hashish, 1.106 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 1.8 kg xanax tabs (78400 Tablets), 300 grams valium tabs (1060 tablets) and 40 grams ecstasy tabs (75 tablets).

ANF North recovered 141.677 kg drugs in 10 operations, arrested 13 persons including a woman in drugs smuggling and impounded four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 63.6 kg Opium, 0.532 kg Heroin, 76.900 kg Hashish, 305 grams methamphetamine (Ice), eight grams cocaine, eight grams caffeine, 242 grams weed, 82 grams ecstasy tabs (140 tablets).

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Drugs Vehicles Vehicle Women Hallmark Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran a ..

Restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very impo ..

3 minutes ago
 50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from Marc ..

50% discount on COVID-19 fines effective from March 15

8 minutes ago
 PM accords in-principle approval to set price of c ..

PM accords in-principle approval to set price of cotton at Rs8500 per 40kg for t ..

1 hour ago
 World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term dev ..

World Bank committed to Pakistan’s long-term development: Martin Raiser

2 hours ago
 PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln ..

PM announces provision of free wheat flour to 1mln deserving people of ICT

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.