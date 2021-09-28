UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 1658 Kg Drugs In 34 Operations; Arrests 30 Including Three Foreigners

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized 1658.185 kg narcotics valuing US $ 478.271 million in international market, arrested 30 culprits including two women, two Nigerian nationals, an afghan national and impounded 10 vehicles while conducting 34 counter-narcotics strikes across the country.

According to an ANF spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 1027.642 kg Heroin, 458.945 kg Hashish, 14 kg Opium, 150 kg Morphine, 1.543 kg Cocaine, three kg Amphetamine, 0.390 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 13600 Xanax (Alprazolam Tablets weighing 2.440 kg), 0.225 kg weed & a pistol 30 bore with ammunition.

ANF Balochistan recovered 1211.2 kg drugs in four operations while arrested an accused and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 993 kg Heroin, 65.200 kg Hashish, three kg Opium and 150 kg Morphine.

ANF Punjab recovered 1.843 kg drugs in three operations while arrested an accused Nigerian national woman. The seized drugs comprised 0.450 kg Heroin and 1.

393 kg Cocaine.

ANF KPK recovered 109.795 kg drugs in eight operations while arrested seven accused including an Afghan national and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 15.110 kg Heroin, 89.105 kg Hashish, three kg Amphetamine, 0.140 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 13600 Xanax (Alprazolam tablets weighing 2.440 kg) and a 30 bore pistol with three magazines & 20 live rounds.

ANF Sindh recovered 318.96 kg drugs in 11 operations while arrested 14 accused including a woman and seized four vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 5.320 kg Heroin, 302.64 kg Hashish and 11 kg Opium.

ANF North recovered 16.387 kg drugs in eight operations while arrested seven accused including a woman & a Nigerian National man and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 13.762 kg Heroin, two kg Hashish, 0.250 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 0.150 kg Cocaine and 0.225 kg weed.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.

