ANF seizes over 1677 kg drugs in 34 operations; arrests 28

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan has seized 1677.791 kg drugs, 990 liters Acetic Anhydride Chemical and 1965.82 kg suspected material worth US$ 137.540 million internationally, arrested 28 persons including two women, a foreigner and impounded eight vehicles while conducting 34 counter narcotics operations throughout the country.

According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, the seized drugs comprised 185.975 kg Heroin, 1407.876 kg Hashish, 48.800 kg Opium, 25 kg Morphine, 2.260 kg Amphetamine, 5.200 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 6060 Diazepam Valium Tablets (2.680 Kg), 60850 Clonazepam tablets (8.850 kg), 20000 Aximax tablets (3.720 kg), 750 kg poppy seed and 1203.25 kg suspected material.

ANF Balochistan recovered 1340.2 kg drugs, 990 liters Acetic Anhydride Chemical, 750 kg poppy seed, 1200 kg suspected material in 6 operations while arrested an accused and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 149 kg Heroin, 1166.2 kg Hashish and 25 kg Morphine.

ANF Punjab recovered 87.46 kg drugs in seven operations while arrested eight accused persons in drug smuggling and seized three vehicles.

The seized drugs comprised 20.460 kg Heroin, 36 kg Hashish, 27.6 kg Opium and 3.400 kg Methamphetamine (Ice).

ANF KPK recovered 82.885 Kg drugs in eight operations while arrested eight persons including a foreigner who was arrested for trafficking narcotics. The seized drugs comprised 15.285 kg Heroin, 67.600 kg Hashish, 20000 Aximax tablets (3.720 kg) and 51850 Clonazepam Tablets (8.850 kg).

ANF Sindh recovered 4.73 kg drugs in two operations while arrested an accused person. The seized drugs comprised 0.230 kg Heroin and 4.500 kg Hashish.

ANF North recovered 162.516 kg drugs in 10 operations, arrested 11 accused persons including two women involved in drug smuggling while seized three vehicles. The seized drugs comprised one kg Heroin, 133.576 kg Hashish, 21.200 kg Opium, 2.260 kg Amphetamine, 1.800 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 9000 Clonazepam tablets (1.620 kg), 6060 Diazepam tablets (2.680 kg), Psychotropic Powder (Caffeine 1.210 kg) and suspected material 2.040 kg.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations are under process.