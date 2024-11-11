ANF seizes over 17 kg drugs in six operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting six operations across the country managed to recover over 17 kg drugs worth over Rs 8.6 million and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Monday.

He informed that 2.5 kg heroin and 3.5 kg ice were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested near Tench Bhatta in Rawalpindi.

The accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 6 kg hashish was recovered from an accused held near Super Highway, Karachi.

2.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a 9 to 10 year old child involved in drug trafficking, arrested in Glottian Mor, Daska in Sialkot.

1.2 kg hashish was recovered from a drug dealer rounded up at Indus Chowrangi, in Korangi area Karachi.

1.1 kg heroin and a drone were recovered from an accused netted from a housing society in Lahore.

In sixth operation, 420 grams opium was recovered from an accused on M-1 Motorway Islamabad.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.