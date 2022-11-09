ANF seizes over 17 kg narcotics, 186 liters prohibited chemical in three operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) on Wednesday seized over 17 kg narcotics and 186 liters prohibited chemical in three operations conducted in different areas.

According to ANF Headquarters spokesman, ANF in an operation at Lahore International Airport Cargo recovered 1550 grams weed from a parcel received from United States of America.

In another raid, ANF Balochistan conducted a raid in a Chaman area and seized 186 liters prohibited chemical.

In third operation, ANF and FC in a joint operation conducted in Khyber area recovered over 16 kg charras.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused, he said, and informed that raids were being conducted to net the accomplices of the accused.