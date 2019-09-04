ANF seizes over 17 kgs heroin from family, going abroad

(@FahadShabbir)

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized over 17 kilograms of heroin at Islamabad International Airport, which had been concealed in different household items from a family, traveling to Birmingham

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has seized over 17 kilograms of heroin at Islamabad International Airport, which had been concealed in different household items from a family, traveling to Birmingham, The ANF sources said that on September 3 ANF team had arrested accused Abid Manzoor s/o Manzoor Hussain, a resident of Mirpur, who was traveling to Birmingham, United Kingdom on flight number PK 791.

On search, ANF officials recovered around 17.468 kg heroin concealed in four bags comprising of foam spray bottles, cigarettes packets, shampoo bottles, soap packets, chocolates packing, talcum powder, plastics made cricket bats and toffees.

Accused Abid Manzoor was accompanied by Amrozia Bibi (wife),Kiram Abid (daughter), Fizan Abid (son), Mohammad Miran (son) andEshan Farooq (Nephew).