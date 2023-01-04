ANF seizes over 1.8 kg Ice drug, 137 liquor bottles; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting three counter-narcotics operations seized over 1.8 kg of Ice drug, 100 charras-filled capsules, and 137 liquor bottles besides netting three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed in an operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, ANF recovered 100 charras-filled capsules from the possession of a Doha-bound passenger resident of Swat going on flight no PA-601.

In another raid conducted near Karkhano Market Peshawar, ANF recovered 1.8 kg of Ice drug from the possession of a drug smuggler resident of Khyber.

The spokesman informed that in the third raid conducted near DHA Karachi, ANF managed to seize 137 bottles of liquor from the possession of a bootlegger resident of Ghotki.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.