UrduPoint.com

ANF Seizes Over 1.8 Kg Ice Drug, 137 Liquor Bottles; Arrests Three

Faizan Hashmi Published January 04, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ANF seizes over 1.8 kg Ice drug, 137 liquor bottles; arrests three

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) Pakistan while conducting three counter-narcotics operations seized over 1.8 kg of Ice drug, 100 charras-filled capsules, and 137 liquor bottles besides netting three accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed in an operation at Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, ANF recovered 100 charras-filled capsules from the possession of a Doha-bound passenger resident of Swat going on flight no PA-601.

In another raid conducted near Karkhano Market Peshawar, ANF recovered 1.8 kg of Ice drug from the possession of a drug smuggler resident of Khyber.

The spokesman informed that in the third raid conducted near DHA Karachi, ANF managed to seize 137 bottles of liquor from the possession of a bootlegger resident of Ghotki.

Separate cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Peshawar Police Swat Ghotki Market From Airport

Recent Stories

UAE University cooperates with University of Malay ..

UAE University cooperates with University of Malaya in 11 various research proje ..

47 seconds ago
 PM inaugurates newly constructed building of schoo ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed building of school in Sohbatpur

2 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister o ..

Pakistan rejects remarks made by Indian Minister of External Affairs

3 hours ago
 US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from ..

US says Pakistan has right to defense itself from terrorism

3 hours ago
 United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friend ..

United States celebrates 75 years of Pak-US friendship with public illumination

4 hours ago
 Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and M ..

Phone call between Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.