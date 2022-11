ANF seizes over 1953 kg drugs; arrests 29 drug pushers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) seized 1953.182 kg drugs, 3,936 liters Hydrochloric Acid worth US$ 62.038 million internationally, arrested 29 accused including a foreigner, two women and impounded eight vehicles during last week in 29 counter narcotics operations.

The ANF spokesman told on Tuesday that the seized drugs was including 98.200 kg Opium, 231.04 kg Heroin, 1528.822 kg Hashish, 89.710 kg Methamphetamine (Ice), 0.130 kg Cocaine, 0.600 kg Weed, 3.380 kg Clonazepam Tablets (18,000 Tabs), 1.300 Tramadol Tablets (2200 Tramadol Tabs) and 3936 Liters Hydrochloric Acid (HCL).

ANF Sindh recovered 1266.400 kg drugs in six operations while five accused allegedly involved in drug smuggling were arrested and seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 21 kg Opium, 160.200 kg Heroin, 1074.900 kg Hashish, 9.700 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 0.600 kg weed.

The ANF Balochistan recovered 422 kg drugs and 3936 liters Hydrochloric Acid (HCL) in eight operations, arrested five persons including a foreigner and seized a vehicle.

The seized drugs comprised 10 kg Opium, 65 kg Heroin, 268 kg Hashish, 79 kg Methamphetamine (Ice) and 3936 Liters Hydrochloric Acid (HCL).

The ANF North recovered 147.238 kg drugs in nine operations, arrested 10 persons including a woman while seized two vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 40.800 kg Opium, 3.180 kg Heroin, 97.568 kg Hashish, 1.010 Methamphetamine (Ice), 1.300 kg Tramadol Tablets (2200 Tabs) and 18000 Clonazepam Tablets weighing 3.380 kg.

The ANF KPK recovered 104.400 kg drugs in an operation while two accused were sent behind the bars and seized a vehicle. The seized drugs comprised 26.400 kg Opium and 78 kg Hashish.

The spokesman informed that ANF Punjab in its five operations recovered 13.144 kg drugs and arrested seven drug pushers including a woman and seized 2 vehicles. The seized drugs comprised 2.660 kg Heroin, 10.354 kg Hashish and 0.130 kg Cocaine.

Cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 (Amended 2022) and further investigations are underway.