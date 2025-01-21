Open Menu

ANF Seizes Over 20 Kg Drugs In 3 Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2025 | 01:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting 3 operations seized over 20 kg drugs worth over Rs 4 million and arrested four accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman on Tuesday.

He informed that 14.4 kg opium and 4.8 kg cannabis were recovered from the possession of an accused arrested at Islamabad motorway toll plaza.

900 grams Ice drug was recovered from the possession of an accused arrested from a passenger bus near Motorway Toll Plaza, Islamabad.

In third operation, 700 grams Ice drug was recovered from the bag of the two accused rounded up near Lahore Bund Road bus stand.

Separate cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

