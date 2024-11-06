Open Menu

ANF Seizes Over 20 Kg Drugs In Three Operations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM

ANF seizes over 20 kg drugs in three operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations recovered over 20 kg drugs worth Rs 1.8 million and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in an operation, 1.2 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near a university on Lalazar Road in Rawalpindi.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 11.155 kg hashish was recovered from Kohat and 7.200 kg hashish and 1 kg ice were recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near East Bypass in Karachi.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.

Related Topics

Karachi Drugs Road Kohat Rawalpindi From Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead ..

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia

42 minutes ago
 DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b ..

DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers

53 minutes ago
 US election: Trump, Harris hope for victory as vot ..

US election: Trump, Harris hope for victory as voting process underway

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week ..

Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week strike

12 hours ago
Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Fina ..

Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Finals

12 hours ago
 SBP grants approvals for setting up EMI, PSO

SBP grants approvals for setting up EMI, PSO

13 hours ago
 Stock markets climb, dollar dips as US votes

Stock markets climb, dollar dips as US votes

13 hours ago
 Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif

Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif

13 hours ago
 England name unchanged team for Australia clash

England name unchanged team for Australia clash

13 hours ago
 FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Baloch ..

FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Balochistan

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan