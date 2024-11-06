ANF seizes over 20 kg drugs in three operations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations recovered over 20 kg drugs worth Rs 1.8 million and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.

He informed that in an operation, 1.2 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near a university on Lalazar Road in Rawalpindi.

The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.

In another operation, 11.155 kg hashish was recovered from Kohat and 7.200 kg hashish and 1 kg ice were recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near East Bypass in Karachi.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.