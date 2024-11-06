ANF Seizes Over 20 Kg Drugs In Three Operations
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 12:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting three operations recovered over 20 kg drugs worth Rs 1.8 million and arrested two accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Wednesday.
He informed that in an operation, 1.2 kg hashish was recovered from an accused arrested near a university on Lalazar Road in Rawalpindi.
The arrested accused confessed to selling drugs to the students of educational institutions.
In another operation, 11.155 kg hashish was recovered from Kohat and 7.200 kg hashish and 1 kg ice were recovered from the possession of an accused rounded up near East Bypass in Karachi.
Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against the arrested accused and further investigations are under process.
Recent Stories
Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers
US election: Trump, Harris hope for victory as voting process underway
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024
Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week strike
Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Finals
SBP grants approvals for setting up EMI, PSO
Stock markets climb, dollar dips as US votes
Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif
England name unchanged team for Australia clash
FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Balochistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police monthly performance report released32 minutes ago
-
Joint efforts needed to defeat mental diseases'42 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held52 minutes ago
-
Delegation from DBA visited USKT52 minutes ago
-
Courts awards death penalty to murderer1 hour ago
-
Youth killed by unknowns2 hours ago
-
Installation of cameras under safe city project begins2 hours ago
-
Indus Lion's Club will organize free eye camp on Nov 1512 hours ago
-
Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif13 hours ago
-
Women entrepreneurship challenges discuss at 27th SDC13 hours ago
-
Missing girl reunited with family14 hours ago
-
Attock police resolve major house robbery case, 5 arrested14 hours ago