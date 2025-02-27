Open Menu

ANF Seizes Over 205 Kg Drugs In Four Operations

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2025 | 12:40 PM

ANF seizes over 205 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover over 205 kg drugs worth more than Rs 17.1 million and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a woman arrested in Karkhano Market Hayatabad, Peshawar.

The arrested suspect confessed to selling drugs to the students of different educational institutions.

In another operation, 1.1 kg weed was recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office in Lahore and two suspects were arrested.

200 kg hashish hidden in eight sacks of almonds was recovered near Kuchlak Bypass Road Quetta and a suspect was arrested.

In 4th operation, 2 kg ice was recovered from 2 suspects rounded up near Airport Road Quetta.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Re ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Dominican Republic on Independence Day

15 minutes ago
 UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands ..

UAE Floating Hospital in Al-Arish treats thousands of Palestinians in first year

29 minutes ago
 World must act to end violence in Palestinian terr ..

World must act to end violence in Palestinian territories: UN Human Rights Chief

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 February 2025

4 hours ago
 New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

New border crossing starts operation in Fujairah

11 hours ago
UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent ..

UAE investments in Türkiye exceed $6 bn in recent years

11 hours ago
 'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Invest ..

'Future 100' companies of 2024 announced at Investopia 2025

12 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends closing of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

12 hours ago
 Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Co ..

Investopia hosts inaugural Business & Investors Conference for Arab Countries, C ..

12 hours ago
 Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Res ..

Hamed bin Zayed inaugurates Khalifa University Research & Innovation Exhibition ..

12 hours ago
 Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, ..

Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: Al Ihsan Charity, Sharjah Charity, Dar Al Ber p ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan