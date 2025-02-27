ANF seizes over 205 kg drugs in four operations

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) while conducting four operations across the country managed to recover over 205 kg drugs worth more than Rs 17.1 million and arrested six accused, said an ANF Headquarters spokesman here on Thursday.

He informed that 2.4 kg hashish was recovered from the possession of a woman arrested in Karkhano Market Hayatabad, Peshawar.

The arrested suspect confessed to selling drugs to the students of different educational institutions.

In another operation, 1.1 kg weed was recovered from a parcel sent from the UK at a courier office in Lahore and two suspects were arrested.

200 kg hashish hidden in eight sacks of almonds was recovered near Kuchlak Bypass Road Quetta and a suspect was arrested.

In 4th operation, 2 kg ice was recovered from 2 suspects rounded up near Airport Road Quetta.

Separate cases have been registered against the arrested suspects under the Narcotics Control Act and further investigations are under process.